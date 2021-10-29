Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

TER stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.73. 17,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

