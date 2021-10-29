Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Drops By 58.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $$125.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $148.50.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.