AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 58.2% in October

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 50.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

CBH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

