SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.