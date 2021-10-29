Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

