The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 10,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.