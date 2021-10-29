Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 148.9% in October

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MGYR stock remained flat at $$11.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.27. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Magyar Bancorp comprises about 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

