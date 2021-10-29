Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 148.9% in October

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of MGYR stock remained flat at $$11.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.27. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.
