Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target increased by Truist from $143.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.10.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Xilinx by 77.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,364 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

