Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 474,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 289,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,141. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

