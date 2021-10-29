Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000.

Shares of TETC stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

