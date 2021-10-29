Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2 Million Investment in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKAU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

SPKAU remained flat at $$10.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

