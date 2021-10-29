DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 15% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $42.99 million and approximately $610,246.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00238732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00098914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

