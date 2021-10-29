The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 112,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

