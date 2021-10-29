Assetmark Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5,818.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 432.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

