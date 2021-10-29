Assetmark Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1,533,633.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $199.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.64 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

