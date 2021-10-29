Amundi Invests $68 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,436,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

