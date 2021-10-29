Amundi Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,728,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.35% of Cerner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 103.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 533,342 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 408,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 24.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

