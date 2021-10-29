-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

