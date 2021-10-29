WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.