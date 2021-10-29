WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.
