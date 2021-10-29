EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $130.93 and a one year high of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.