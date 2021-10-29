Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,694.20 ($22.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,418.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £131.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

