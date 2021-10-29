Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 519,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.23.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

