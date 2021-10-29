First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NXTG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.82. 28,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,356. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
