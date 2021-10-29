First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.82. 28,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,356. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter.

