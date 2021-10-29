Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
AZPN stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,443. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
