Attila Reaches Market Cap of $15.89 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $190,568.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00238732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00098914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

