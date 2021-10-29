NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $253.87

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $253.87 and last traded at $253.13, with a volume of 167211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $632.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

