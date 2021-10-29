Zcoin Market Cap Hits $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.56 or 0.07101574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00313352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.34 or 0.00951351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00086015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.01 or 0.00435325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00266183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00230437 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

