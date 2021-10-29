Minter Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.64 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $14,106.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00072020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00096801 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,949,340,248 coins and its circulating supply is 4,744,130,681 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

