DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

