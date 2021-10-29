William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

CSGP stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

