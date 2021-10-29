Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.39

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 7752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $789,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.