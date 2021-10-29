VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.48

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 3168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

