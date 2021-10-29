Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Gap Up to $39.44

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.44, but opened at $40.75. Global Industrial shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

GIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

