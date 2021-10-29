Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Up to $77.79

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.79, but opened at $80.86. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $82.93, with a volume of 890 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

