Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $73.84

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.84, but opened at $78.38. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

