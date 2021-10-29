Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $73.84

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.84, but opened at $78.38. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 136 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
