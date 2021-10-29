Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.99% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $217,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

