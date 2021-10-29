Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.