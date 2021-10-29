Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.95 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,497,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,374,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

