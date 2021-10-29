Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.83 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

NYSE MTB opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

