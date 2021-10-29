Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $549.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $296.21 and a one year high of $551.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

