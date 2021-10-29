HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HP were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

