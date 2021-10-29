CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

