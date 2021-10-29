Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 115,444 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,789,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,320,912 shares of company stock worth $90,861,898.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

