FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. 678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

