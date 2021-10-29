M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of The Travelers Companies worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $300,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 91.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 582.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.84. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.85 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.