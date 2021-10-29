M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $58,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,727,000 after buying an additional 371,201 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.8% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 341,795 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. 14,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

