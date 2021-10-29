Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

NYSE:OC opened at $93.87 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,722,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

