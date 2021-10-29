Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

LON CHAR opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £49.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

