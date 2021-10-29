Morgan Stanley Acquires 592,750 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 592,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of DuPont de Nemours worth $296,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.76 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

