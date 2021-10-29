Morgan Stanley Buys 262,067 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $305,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $162.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

